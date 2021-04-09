Baby boy dies following ‘medical emergency’ at Sarasota daycare, police say

article

After a 3-month-old was hospitalized Thursday, Sarasota police said the baby has since passed away.

The incident took place in the 1600 block of 10th Street. The boy was taken to a hospital Thursday, but police did not specify what may have led up to the baby’s death. They said a "medical emergency" took place at the daycare.

Detectives said they are continuing to interview employees at the child care facility.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.

