Baby critically injured after ‘crazy woman’ intentionally runs him and a man over: Grady Judd

A man and a baby are recovering, and a woman accused of intentionally running them over is behind bars.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Aaliyah Ross, 27, of Lake Wales, got into an argument with her 25-year-old significant other on Monday afternoon.

Judd said her significant other grabbed their 16-month-old son and went outside to calm down, but instead of cooling off, he threw a cinder block at Ross' car.

Investigators say that's when Ross put two other small children, a 4-year-old and a 6-month-old, into her car and got into the driver’s seat.

As the man holding their infant son started to run away, Judd says Ross drove toward them and ran them over before crashing into a trailer.

Judd said the male victim headed to the hospital and Ross left with the baby.

Deputies say she took the infant to their now unoccupied home, put the baby inside, and left again.

The male victim went home, grabbed the baby, who was home alone, and they both went to the hospital.

Investigators say Ross was located at her sister’s home in Orlando and arrested.

After she was arrested, investigators say she told them that there had been several times in the past that she had acted as if she was going to run over the man, but she would swerve at the last second to avoid hitting him. Investigators say she said she assumed that because of that, he would have moved out of the way in this instance, but he did not.

"You’re talking about crazy," Judd stated. "Here’s a crazy woman."

Ross' significant other suffered bruising to his lungs and body and was treated and released from the hospital.

Judd said the baby is in critical condition at a Tampa hospital. He suffered a broken left shoulder and collar bone, multiple broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung, and abrasions and bruising on his body.

"Aaliyah Ross made a series of incredibly unthinkable choices on Monday: running over a man and a baby with a car, leaving the baby alone, and failing to get medical treatment for the obviously injured baby. Someone who does this to a baby will do this to anyone—her uncontrollable rage is a threat to the public," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The other two children were located, and the Florida Department of Children and Families is currently evaluating their plan of custody.

Ross will be transferred from the Orange County Jail to the Polk County Jail.

Ross has been charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery-domestic, negligent child abuse, battery-domestic, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

The incident is still under investigation.

