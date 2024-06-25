3 women killed in Manatee County triple shooting; suspect killed in shootout with deputies

Three women were killed in a triple shooting in Manatee County, including the mother of the man deputies believed pulled the trigger, late Monday night.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported the suspect in the triple homicide is also dead after shooting at deputies in North Florida.

According to the MCSO, at around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the Motel 6 at 660 67th Street Circle East in Bradenton.

They arrived to find a 48-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told deputies that Javontee Brice, 28, had come to the motel and shot his mother for unknown reasons and then left the area.

At around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to another shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street Court East in Palmetto where a 29-year-old woman had been shot while sitting inside a parked car.

Deputies arrived to find Palmetto Police attempting life-saving measures on the woman; she did about an hour later. Witnesses on the scene also identified Brice as the shooter, according to MCSO.

While investigating those shootings, deputies received information that another shooting had occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in Bradenton at 4800 55th Street West. They learned that Brice had shot a woman before leaving the area. She later died at a local hospital.

Map of the three different shootings in Manatee County

MCSO issued a statewide BOLO for Brice's vehicle, and several law enforcement agencies assisted in tracking him to Hamilton County, near the state line.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, he was shot and killed after firing shots at Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies.

MCSO learned that he was heading to Georgia with the intent to kill another person. They said multiple investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.