Back-to-School Bash in Zephyrhills grows into city-wide celebration

What started as a small act of kindness has blossomed into Zephyrhills’ biggest annual Back-to-School Bash.

The Gentlemen’s Quarters Barbershop originally began offering free haircuts to kids gearing up for the school year, while First Presbyterian Church did a backpack giveaway.

Over time, the two collaborated, word spread, and the event grew — now it’s a full citywide celebration designed to help students start the year confident and prepared.

Each year, the city blocks off the street outside the barbershop to host vendors, games, and local groups all focused on supporting families.

This year, more nonprofits joined the effort, expanding resources and activities for children and their parents.

What they're saying:

Rodney Walker, owner of The Gentlemen’s Quarters, shared, "It turned from just us cutting hair, something small, to a whole city-wide event now. Now they block off the street and have vendors outside, everybody just donating back to the kids."

Denise Lay, Reverend at First Presbyterian Church of Zephyrhills, added, "Last year was our first year that we collaborated together, and we have even more local nonprofits and groups that are coming."

Organizers say the goal remains clear: keep growing this community tradition and make sure every child in Zephyrhills can begin the school year ready and excited to learn.

