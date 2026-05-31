BAPS Charities brings nearly 1,000 together to serve others

The Brief The Annual BAPS Charities Walk/Run was held at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, centered on the organization's spirit of selfless service. This event supports local and global causes, including the Children's Cancer Center and community relief efforts. Nearly 1,000 participants took part, helping raise funds and awareness while giving back to the community.



Every year, the Tampa community is either running or walking for something bigger than themselves.

What they're saying:

"Any way in which we can help the local community, in this case one of our main beneficiaries is the Children's Cancer Center, but we're all about this spirit of service," said Nihar Suthar, a local volunteer for BAPS Charities.

"Whether it's helping the local communities, helping out with humanitarian efforts, natural disasters, and so anyway in which can carry that mission forward is the most important thing us," he added.

The annual BAPS Charities walk and run took place Sunday morning at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, and the event is built all around the spirit of service.

"For over 50 years, BAPS Charities has been a part of the United States of America giving back to the community, and America today is celebrating 250 years and 250 years of service, of unity, of strength, of freedom," said Rishi Patel, a student volunteer.

"This year is very special because it allows us to recognize the people, those veterans who have given back to this community selflessly and allows us kind of give back to their community in their footsteps as well, give back the community that's given so much to us with that spirit of selfless service," Patel added.

The backstory:

For more than 10 years in the Tampa Bay area, this event has raised vital funds to support our community both locally and beyond.

"Others before ourselves, and also the Children's Cancer Center, right? There are kids who are not as fortune and I want them to have a really, really good childhood. And it's also their families too," Suthar said.

"This affects their families, and so I think not only are we staying healthy ourselves, but we're also able to help others in a cause beyond ourselves. And so that's what personally what inspires me the most about it," Suthar added

"Just seeing the impact that BAPS Charities has to the local community, it makes me want to continue volunteering and giving back, and seeing the enthusiasm of the children, the youth, the adults, and the impact it has on our local beneficiaries gets me really excited," said Bianca Patel, fellow volunteer.

Dig deeper:

With close to 1,000 participants this year, those involved say serving others is at the forefront of everything they do.

"BAPS Charities is a global humanitarian organization that believes in selfless service so we organize food drives, toy drives, even in our local community when we had the hurricanes the last two years we've been out there supporting the community and giving back so really we believe in self-less service," Bianca added.