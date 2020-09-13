Bars can reopen at half capacity starting Monday

Starting Monday, bars in Florida can re-open at 50 percent capacity. Some bars which serve food have been able to remain open, however, others have forced to remain close since the end of June.

Florida bars are ready to get back to business as owners across the state prepare to re-open Monday. It's a move that's sure to pour some life back into Florida's struggling bar industry.

"We're ecstatic to get open. I know the bars we serve are ecstatic to get open. I'm ecstatic to go back to the bars we serve beer to that couldn't buy beer from us," Big Storm Brewing Company President LJ Govoni said.

The announcement comes after the Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent out a tweet Thursday rescinding the initial order for bars to close. For some bar owners, Monday will be the first time they've been able to re-open after they forced to close for a second time back on June 27th.

"It is a big deal for our industry. It's a big deal for us and ultimately we couldn't be more excited we got to get back to normal," Govoni said.

Govoni who is one of the co-owners and the president of Big Storm Brewing Co. has 3 breweries across the state. The two in the Bay Area serve food and have been able to stay open, but his third location in Cape Coral will re-open Monday.

Advertisement

"The 7 employees we have down here, it's not a big facility but those 7 employees are excited to get back to work to earn their paycheck," Govoni said.

Monday also means goods new for Big Storm Brewing's wholesale business. Many of the bars that sell their beer haven't been buying it because they've been closed but Monday that'll change.

Govoni is hopeful bars can remain open and won't have to close for a third time.

"If the governor were to rescind and were to back track, the disappointment would not began to describe my feelings," Govoni said.

Bars are allowed to re-open at 12:01 a.m. Monday, but must operate at 50 percent capacity.

