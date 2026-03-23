Bartow man killed after running stop sign, crashing into water: PCSO

The Brief A deadly crash is under investigation in Polk County. Investigators said Enoch Hernandez, 20, of Bartow, was killed in the crash. Hernandez’s passenger was significantly injured, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.



A deadly vehicle crash is under investigation in Polk County.

What we know:

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Canal Road and Timberline Road in Lake Wales.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Enoch Hernandez, 20, of Bartow, was traveling northbound on Timberline Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Canal Road.

Investigators said Hernandez drove through the intersection, down a significant drop-off, and into a water-filled area that was at least five feet deep.

The vehicle rolled and ended up partially submerging in the water, according to PCSO.

Dig deeper:

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sole passenger was airlifted to an area hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, both Hernandez and his passenger were wearing seatbelts, and the vehicle’s airbags deployed.