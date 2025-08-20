Bartow police to enhance transparency with body, dash cameras following controversial traffic stop

The Brief On Monday night, the city approved a $2.1 million budget to purchase the cameras. The police department aims to have the new cameras operational by early next year.



Bartow police officers are set to receive new equipment, including body cams and dash cams, following a controversial traffic stop that sparked a demand for greater transparency.

The backstory:

Don'Tavius Sanders, senior pastor at St. James AME Church in Bartow, was pulled over in late June due to a malfunctioning taillight. He accused the officers involved of racial profiling, inappropriate behavior and misconduct during the stop.

The incident prompted Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker to issue a public apology and reignited community calls for the implementation of body and dash cams.

"This ensures it's not just a one-sided story, or in my case, four against one," Sanders remarked. "Video evidence will now document what actually happens."

Big picture view:

On Monday night, the city approved a $2.1 million budget to purchase 50 Axon vehicle cams and 60 body cams. Walker had initially attempted to include them in the 2024 budget, but they were not approved due to financial constraints.

What they're saying:

He believes the cameras will enhance transparency, bolster public trust and often demonstrate that officers acted appropriately.

"Most agencies with body cameras find that complaints are resolved simply by reviewing footage," Walker explained. "It also boosts conviction rates, according to studies. It's an invaluable tool across the board."

Dig deeper:

The $2.1 million allocation covers more than just the cameras; it includes training, data storage, upgraded tasers and even a drone.

Sanders views the initiative as a positive step forward, emphasizing the importance of ongoing dialogue with city leaders to strengthen community relations.

"I truly believe we can't do this alone," Sanders stated. "Collaboration is key to effectively serving our community."

What's next:

The police department aims to have the new cameras operational by early next year.