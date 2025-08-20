Florida woman arrest video: 'I will say I drank a Twisted Tea'

The Brief Tampa police released an arrest video of a woman who says she only had one Twisted Tea. TPD is encouraging people to make the smart choice and plan for a sober ride.



Tampa police have released a video of a woman being arrested after admitting to an officer that she drank a Twisted Tea and could drink a whole bottle of tequila.

During the sobriety test, the woman asked if she should stand like a kangaroo and the officer replied, "Oh no, no kangaroo here."

The video shows her almost falling over before the officer had seen enough and handcuffed her.

What they're saying:

TPD is encouraging people to make the smart choice and plan for a sober ride.

READ: Video: Drone carrying drugs crashes into Lutz home, suspect arrested after knocking on door

Officers will be out and about all month long conducting high-visibility enforcement operations.

They said in a statement: "If you plan on getting behind the wheel under the influence, you may find yourself "chilling" at the county jail."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube