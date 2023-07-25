Basketball Hall of Famer brings awareness to kidney disease

Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning brought his message of awareness for kidney disease to Tampa last week.

"It is almost an epidemic," he said at the annual meeting of the Kappa Alpha Psi, a historically African American fraternity. "It really is, in our community."

He found that out eight years into his career, after being named an NBA All-Star, and winning a gold medal in the 2000 Olympics.

Alonzo Mourning spoke at the annual meeting of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity about awareness for kidney disease. Courtesy: Lyndsey Scull

"I was at the top of the basketball world," he said during an interview after the meeting. "I really was."

As he explained to a Tampa audience last week, the swelling and sluggishness he was suddenly feeling was because of a rare kidney disease caused by a gene mutation that impacts ten percent of African-Americans, who account for 35 percent of kidney failure cases.

Mourning was saved by a transplant, but had to give up basketball for an entire season.

"It was pretty devastating," he said. "For me, when I think about my love for the game of basketball and having it ripped away from me when I wasn't ready."

The problem is, he said, many with the variant don't know they have it. He is focused on raising awareness among African-Americans, arguing the need stems from mistrust in the medical system.

"Not being able to communicate your symptoms, or have the right dialog with doctors, not being able financially, not being able to afford, proper medical attention," explained Mourning.

Mourning is partnering with Vertex Pharmaceuticals on a website that offers resources for potential patients.

He also gives talks to audiences of all kinds in hopes of showing that there is indeed hope.

He won the 2006 NBA title with the Heat, three years after he wondered if he'd ever play again.

"All of that evolved because of my relationship with my doctor," he recalled. "And because I was proactive. I educated myself, even though I was scared. I was fearful of my life."