The Brief Mercy Full Project says it's seeing record owner surrenders and an increase in stray animals. Hillsborough & Pinellas shelters are offering holiday foster programs Local shelters are urging people to consider adoption or fostering instead of buying pets as gifts.



As Black Friday deals begin popping up, Bay Area animal rescues are warning people to think twice before buying a pet this holiday season.

Mercy Full Project in Tampa says it's facing some of the toughest conditions in its seven years of operation, with record owner surrenders and more stray animals coming into its care.

Rescues feeling the strain

The backstory:

Heydi Acuna, founder and director of Mercy Full Project, says the rescue currently has 240 animals in its care.

Many have been surrendered by owners dealing with financial struggles, health issues or housing problems. The rescue is also taking in stray animals from Plant City, Seffner and Dover.

Acuna says she's concerned about people purchasing pets during holiday sales without fully understanding the responsibility that comes with caring for an animal.

She says she's seen people excited by discounted puppies, including animals that may normally cost thousands of dollars.

But months later, she says, some of those pets end up back at shelters or rescues.

Acuna said, " . . .they receive those as gifts and they were not prepared for it economically, physically, mentally to raise a living creature as a puppy or a kitten."

A different option for struggling pet owners

The other side:

Mercy Full Project recently launched a home-to-home program to help people who can no longer care for their pets because of financial hardship.

Through the program, the rescue can provide food and supplies and even help cover veterinary expenses while working to find the animal a loving home.

The goal is to help keep pets out of shelters when their owners are struggling.

November is Mercy Full Project's Clear the Shelters month, with its final adoption event scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dog adoption fees will be discounted, while adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived.

For more information, click here or text (813) 904-5649. You can also email adopt@mercyfullprojects.org

Shelters dealing with overcrowding, too

What's next:

Hillsborough and Pinellas County Animal Services are encouraging residents to consider adoption or fostering.

Pinellas County has expanded its Home for the Holidays program, allowing people to temporarily foster shelter pets during the holiday season.

Hillsborough County's Silent Night program is also offering temporary holiday foster opportunities, giving animals a break from crowded kennels while they wait for permanent homes.