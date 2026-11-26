The Brief A cold front bringing breezy, drier air to Tampa on Thanksgiving Thursday could also spark quick coastal showers and highs near 70 degrees. Onshore winds rushing over warmer Gulf waters are generating cloud cover and prompting a small craft advisory along coastal waters Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will linger through the weekend in Tampa before another solid chance of rain arrives Monday and Tuesday.



A Thanksgiving cold front is bringing breezy and drier air to Tampa on Thursday, though onshore winds blowing over warmer Gulf waters could still trigger a few quick coastal showers. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees before clouds linger into the weekend and rain chances return early next week.

Tampa Thanksgiving weather forecast

What we know:

A cold front is moving through the Tampa area on Thursday, ushering in breezy conditions and a stretch of drier air. Even with the drier air mass, onshore winds are pushing cold air across the warmer waters of the Gulf, lifting the air to generate cloud cover and the chance for a few light, quick showers, especially along the coast.

Holiday temperatures and coastal hazards

By the numbers:

Afternoon temperatures across Tampa are expected to climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Thursday. Along the coast, a small craft advisory is also in effect for coastal waters throughout the day.

Extended Tampa weekend outlook

What's next:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through Saturday and Sunday following the holiday. Forecasters expect another decent chance of rain to move back into the area on Monday and Tuesday.

Unconfirmed holiday forecast details

What we don't know:

Specific rainfall totals, exact wind speeds, and the precise timing for when the coastal small craft advisory will expire have not yet been detailed. Hourly temperature drops for Thursday night and exact rain percentages for Monday and Tuesday are also not yet available.