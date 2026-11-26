The Brief One person was killed, and six others were injured in a shooting at a "pajama party" in Polk County, according to the Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened early Thursday at an Airbnb in Davenport. Investigators say more than 50 people—most of them teenagers—were at a party that had been promoted on social media as a "Girls Gone Wild" pajama party.



One person is dead, and six others are injured after a shooting at a party at an Airbnb in Polk County early Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a residence on Captiva Drive in Davenport.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, more than 50 people—most of them teenagers—were at the Airbnb for a 16-year-old's birthday party.

Investigators said the party was promoted on social media as a "Girls Gone Wild" pajama party with "shots at the door."

Several shot at Airbnb party

What we know:

A witness told investigators that Oral Walker Jr., 18, of Orlando, pulled out a gun and started firing shots at the party.

Another person, who has not been identified, fired back before leaving the party.

Walker died at the scene.

Investigators are searching for the other person and are urging them to come forward. Judd said witness statements indicate the person may have been acting in self-defense.

Six other people were injured in the shooting, including a 15-year-old girl who was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in critical condition. She is expected to survive.

Five others—ranging in age from 15 to 21—had gunshot wounds to their arms and legs, Judd said. They are all expected to be released from the hospital.

According to Judd, the mother of the birthday girl was arrested at the scene for allegedly disrupting the investigation.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old girl hosting the party used an adult's information on the Airbnb reservation. Detectives are still determining who helped her book the Airbnb.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

"He pulled a gun and started the gun fight, and somebody smoked him like a Thanksgiving Day turkey," Judd said.

According to Judd, Walker Jr. was on juvenile probation.

The sheriff's office says the mother of the girl hosting the birthday party is Brianna Jacques, 45.

Teen killed at party had dozens of prior charges

Judd described Walker as a gang member who went by the street name of "Glock."

According to Judd, Walker had 76 prior criminal charges before the shooting.

The sheriff says they're trying to track down the other shooter to speak with them about the incident.

Sheriff Judd also had a message for the parents of the kids at the party, telling them to 'Get right and do what's right'.

"What are you thinking?" he said. "Where were you? Why didn't you know where your children were?"

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led Walker to fire shots at the party.

Airbnb responds to shooting: ‘We are heartbroken by this tragic gun violence’

Airbnb released a statement following the shooting.

"We are heartbroken by this tragic gun violence, and our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone affected by it," an Airbnb spokesperson said in an email to FOX 35. "Airbnb prohibits disruptive and unauthorized parties, and our Safety team has removed the individual who booked this stay in violation of those rules. Our law enforcement response team has contacted the Polk County Sheriff's Office to offer our assistance in their investigation."

What you can do:

The Sheriff's Office is asking any witness to come forward with information that could help investigators with the case.