Bay Area author hosting Mother's Day champagne and tea at Oxford Exchange

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and we have the perfect event to treat mom in Tampa.

Oxford Exchange is hosting a Mother’s Day champagne and tea with New York Times best-selling author Kristin Harmel, Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m.

The Bay Area native has written more than a dozen novels, including "Vanishing Stars," which was just released on paperback.

Those who attend the event will get a copy and hear about Harmel’s favorite parts. She’s also appearing at St. Petersburg’s Tombolo Books, Tuesday, May 10, with another NYT best-selling author, Mary Kay Andrews.

Harmel, Mary Kay and two other authors created a Facebook group during the pandemic called Friends and Fiction, which exploded in popularity.