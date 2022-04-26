Bay Area author hosting Mother's Day champagne and tea at Oxford Exchange

Expand / Collapse search

Author Kristin Harmel released "Vanishing Stars" on paperback, just in time for Mother's Day

TAMPA, Fla. - Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and we have the perfect event to treat mom in Tampa. 

Oxford Exchange is hosting a Mother’s Day champagne and tea with New York Times best-selling author Kristin Harmel, Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m.

The Bay Area native has written more than a dozen novels, including "Vanishing Stars," which was just released on paperback. 

Those who attend the event will get a copy and hear about Harmel’s favorite parts. She’s also appearing at St. Petersburg’s Tombolo Books, Tuesday, May 10, with another NYT best-selling author, Mary Kay Andrews. 

Harmel, Mary Kay and two other authors created a Facebook group during the pandemic called Friends and Fiction, which exploded in popularity.