Bay Area auto shops, rental car companies inundated following Hurricane Helene

As displaced residents look for a place to stay many are also looking for a way to get around. All across the Tampa Bay area, cars were submerged from Hurricane Helene's record-breaking storm surge.

It's been inundating rental car companies and automotive shops from car owners wondering if their car is repairable. Scott Strouphauer with Ice Cold Air Discount Auto Repair in Tampa said some cars may be repairable depending on the value of the car and how much water got inside.

After an inspection, one of the cars of Strouphauer's customers is now considered a total loss after it sat in about two feet of saltwater for hours.

READ: Hurricane Helene devastation could cost up to $34B, Moody's says

"Saltwater is no good for metal. It does some terrible things to electrical systems as it corrodes inside the terminals of all the electrical components. It corrodes inside those modules computers, all the connectors of everything. And it grows from there. It gets worse day by day," Strouphauer said.

He said he's been inundated with calls from customers asking whether their car is repairable. He said if the car sat in more than a foot or two of saltwater it is most likely a total loss, but other cars may be repairable.

But most importantly, if your car has any water damage, you shouldn't start it. It could damage your car even more. The best option is to contact your insurance company and have it towed to a local shop for an inspection.

MORE: Clearwater leaders urge tourists to avoid area during Hurricane Helene recovery: 'Please stay away'

"After [a customer] drove through the water, he did not continue to run it. This car is going to need four spark plugs, one ignition coil, oil change and an air filter, because the air filter was all saturated in there. This one is salvageable due to the fact that he did not run it through deep, deep water and get inside the car," Strouphauer said.

As Strouphauer explained, one of his customers drove their car through about a foot of rain water instead of saltwater, then once it stalled the driver turned off the engine, which ultimately salvaged the car from further damage.

Going forward, Strouphauer said the best thing car owners can do is heed all the warnings when it comes to storm surge.

READ: Bradenton Beach remains closed after Hurricane Helene leaves path of destruction

"If you had a newer car, you could probably get away with maybe fixing. But when you're talking older vehicles, five, ten years old, the value of the vehicle is lower where the repairs would be higher than the value of the car."

Strouphauer said some of his customers have had to wait hours with their car insurance companies, so he said if you haven't already, be sure to start that process. As for rental cars right now, some companies are taking a wait list, which is about a week long right now. Other companies are still working to get cars to the area.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: