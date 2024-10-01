Clearwater leaders urge tourists to avoid area during Hurricane Helene recovery: 'Please stay away'

The City of Clearwater echoed the same message as other cities up and down the coast: Visitors should avoid the areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

"People should not come to look around for morbid curiosity to see what our beaches look like," Clearwater City Manager Jennifer Poirrier said. "To do so would be at the detriment to our residents and our business owners who have already lost so much."

Clearwater Beach opened at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to allow deliveries, non-profits and aid workers in for recovery efforts. City leaders said the beach we know and love is not ready for visitors.

"It would get in the way of our recovery efforts and our electricity crews," Poirrier added.

Public parking lots are being used to stage debris and equipment while most businesses remain closed. There’s also a strong stench at the beach.

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said the kindest thing you can do right now is to not come to the city.

"Unless you really have to be out there, even though it’s open to the public, please stay away for at least a few more days," Rector said.

Police will continue to have a checkpoint at the north end of the beach where families have their possessions piled along the curb. Storm surge made it at least five feet inside some places.

The Cook family is one of them. They are hard at work sorting through the damage after their entire home flooded.

"This is going to make us so much stronger," Christinia Cook said. "This is our entire life. It’s okay, we will get there, we are healthy."

The Clearwater Police Department will have extra patrols around to make sure no one loots. The fire department is checking on the integrity of structures.

The Mayor said the beach will be back better than ever, but for now allow Clearwater to heal.

"It’s been amazing to see the resiliency of our community," Mayor Bruce Rector said.

