Bay Area beaches, roadways packed during spring break

Spring break is well underway up and down the 35 mile stretch of Pinellas County beaches.

Traffic backed up more than a mile Tuesday to get to Clearwater Beach. Police there say that they are glad at the beach is open, unlike a year ago for spring break.

They want everyone to follow all of the precautions – they’ve stepped up patrols and are reminding everyone of no alcohol, glass bottles, or dogs. Officials say there haven’t been any issues as of Tuesday afternoon.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport has been slammed with vacationers. Spokeswoman Michele Routh said so many people are traveling, the airport is bringing back dozens of jobs.

She says more than 150 people showed up for a job fair Tuesday.

"We’ve had more flights this month than in March of 2019 before 2020," Routh said.

Advertisement

Pinellas County beaches were a sharp contrast to South Florida where Miami Beach’s mayor says spring breakers arrived with an "anything goes" attitude. 100 people were arrested over the weekend in Miami Beach.

MORE: Popular South Florida venue bans spring breakers under 23 who have out-of-state ID