Bay Area charities team up to help kids stand up against bullying

Wee Macree is a Tampa-based charity with a mission: to promote the well-being of every child, with programs and events that give them a chance to grow as leaders.

With bullying on the rise, and very few programs focusing on education and remediation for it, Wee Macree is teaming up with the IAmMore Foundation for a first-ever event to address the bullying problem.

‘Brave Hearts: A Rally Against Bullying’ will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tampa City Center located at 2555 E. Hanna Avenue.

