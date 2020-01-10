Bay Area crafters make pouches for Australia's injured kangaroos

Crafty folks in the Bay Area are doing what they can to help Australia’s injured and orphaned wildlife.

Volunteers and students got busy at the St. Pete College library in Tarpon Springs, cutting out fabric patterns and sewing pouches for baby kangaroos.

There's a list of what they need to try to save the thousands of kangaroos, koalas, and other animals that have been burned or orphaned by the bush fires

“This is directly helping the animals. This is actually going to provide something for them to help. It's nice to be part of," said student Sarah Stancil.

The effort is being spearheaded on Facebook, where, in just three days, they already have nearly 300 volunteers cutting and sewing.

You can help by joining their group on Facebook: Florida Crafters Rescue Connect. You can also volunteer or drop off supplies at the library or the Leepa Ratner Museum of Art. They especially need fabric.