2026 Roboboat Maritime Challenge connects global teams together: 'The place to learn'

More than 30 teams with hundreds of students from across the globe designed, built and programmed roboboats and competed in an international competition at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota County.

The designs could even be used in daily life one day.

"It's really cool to think about it honestly. It stands up the hair up on your neck knowing what you worked on is really applicable in the real world," said Ethan Shephard, who is on the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University team.

Big picture view:

Shephard's team has had little sleep over the last week. They are one of 37 teams, including Cornell University, AGH University of Krakow and Military Technical College from Cairo, Egypt.

Each team has designed an autonomous surface vehicle, a robotic boat that is self-navigating.

"They have been trained to sense technology, learn their environment around them and operate these courses all completely on their own," said Alicia Gavin with Robonation.

Their competition focused around storm response — from debris clearance, to supply drop and even extinguishing a fire.

"These vehicles are learning how to sense things like objects in the ground, we are mimicking debris fields or survivors in the water. We have docking challenges, so they can be able to get supplies," said Gavin.

They are designs that can one day be scaled up for use in daily life.

Why you should care:

Robonation works to help students thrive.

"This is the type of arena that creates that. They are ready for the workforce on day one because they’ve seen what those challenges are like. We say make mistakes, make breakthroughs, this is the place to learn," said Gavin.

Those who've competed often end up working on some of the biggest projects post graduation.

"They're the brightest minds that we’ve got out for this next generation. We have students who’ve gone on to work for companies from SpaceX to Anduril to the U.S. Navy," said Gavin.

Competitors often form friendships on a common goal.

"It can be helping lives, it can be saving them. The possibilities seem endless with robotics, and I think that’s why we all chose that," said Shephard.