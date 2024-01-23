Bay Area doctor has a passion for miniature art, wins annual competition

article

Big ideas on small canvases is the idea behind the Miniature Art Society of Florida, and they just held their annual competition.

Dr. Larry Key is living in a small world of creativity.

"I like small, intricate things," Dr. Key said.

Dr. Key is a physician by profession, but he enjoys the intricate challenges of miniature art.

"Being able to, sort of dissect, you know, what's around the things that I find beautiful or interesting and then trying to capture it, capturing the essence of it in painting," said Dr. Key. "I like that."

Dr. Key, recently won first prize in the Florals and Botanical category at the Miniature Art Society of Florida's Annual Competition.

"My painting was actually of pitcher plants, a whole up-close of those little pitcher plants that look like Jack-in-the-pulpit," he explained.

This is the 49th year for the Miniature Art show at the Dunedin Fine Arts Center, attracting submissions from 24 states and seven countries.

"These works are from all over the world," said Catherine Bergmann, The Curatorial Director Dunedin Fine Arts Center. "And that's something I think is very intriguing that I've found seeing this show over the years."

Bergmann emphasized the intimacy of each piece.

"Just by nature of the size of it and the fact that you must draw near. It's very intimate. Each piece, it beckons you," she said.

For Dr. Key, contributing to his community is important.

"I feel like I'm adding something to the created world, you know, that hasn't been there before," Dr. Key shared.

In a small world of dimensions, Dr. Key has accomplished big things. The exhibition, hosting over 600 miniatures, runs until early February at the Dunedin Fine Art Center.

