Bay Area men among those arrested during Orlando police investigation into suspected child predators: OPD

Eleven people were arrested after the Orlando Police Department conducted "Operation CACHE", an investigation into suspected child predators who were attempting to have sex with children, according to authorities.

The operation began on May 9 and involved Orlando Police Department detectives, in conjunction with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Secret Service (SS) agents, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida, Altamonte Springs Police Department, Port Orange Police Department, and Sanford Police Department Detectives.

Orlando police say officials with the law enforcement agencies posed as minors and parents with access to minors to find online predators who wanted to have sex with children who were either 13 or 14 years old.

The individuals arrested ranged from 18 years old to 77 years old, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Orlando Police Department

Police say the following six men were arrested during Operation CACHE when they traveled to a predetermined location in Orlando to meet with a child they thought was 13 or 14 years old:

Stanley Champagne, 35, Orlando

Jermaurey Bonner, 31, Orlando

Ross Greenhill, 35, Melbourne

Iva Lopez Guzman,43, Altamonte Springs

Pooran Ramjattan, 61, Kissimmee

Altravias King, 35, Orlando

The following five men were arrested during Operation CACHE after arrest warrants were issued, according to OPD:

James Winston, 77, Lakeland

Jessie Turner II, 30, Orlando

Daniel Hilaryo Hidalgo, 27, Port Richey

Justin Acevedo, 25, Kissimmee

Jonathan Rodriguez, 18, Orlando

Jermaurey Bonner told detectives/agents during an interview that he was trying to become a local youth pastor, according to an OPD release.

Officials say Ross Greenhill and Jonathan Rodriguez solicited an agent posing as a parent to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Altravias King was recently released from prison on March 1 for attempted homicide after serving 10 years and was on parole at the time of his arrest, according to the police department.

Some of the men arrested also sent pictures of their genitals, pornographic videos, and other images that may be harmful to minors, according to authorities.

