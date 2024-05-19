Undercover detective poses as teen, man caught trying to pay child for sex: St. Pete Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An Apollo Beach man was arrested on Friday after police discovered that he was trying to have sex with a minor, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say Ryan James Rustan, 41, used an online escort website and a secondary texting app on his cell phone to have sexually explicit conversations with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

According to officials, an undercover detective was pretending to be the teen.

Rustan arranged a meeting "for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity" with the person he thought was a minor and was arrested at the predetermined location, according to investigators.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

After being read his rights, authorities say Rustan admitted to having the conversations and said he was aware the child was 15.

Rustan offered to pay the child $200 and then $400 for unprotected sex so he could get her pregnant with his son, according to law enforcement.

During the chat, detectives say Rustan said, "If I get busted I'll go to prison the rest of my life."

Police say Rustan was charged with:

Traveling to meet a minor

Lewd and lascivious battery (attempted)

Seduction of a child using internet or elect

Unlawful use of two way communication device

