Bay Area neurodivergent athlete went from infant swim lessons to winning medal at Special Olympics

The Brief Florida autism swim lessons can provide lifesaving protection for children on the spectrum as water safety experts flag high drowning risks. A Bay Area neurodivergent athlete transitioned from basic safety classes to winning multiple competitive swimming medals in the Special Olympics. Instructors in Clearwater emphasize personalized patience and water respect to help vulnerable children build critical long-term safety skills.



The drowning risks facing neurodivergent children in Florida have prompted experts and local families to prioritize early water safety instruction.

Florida drowning risks

What we know:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children on the autism spectrum, according to the Autism Society of Florida.

Experts explain that many autistic children are naturally drawn to water because of its calming, sensory-soothing qualities. This attraction can quickly become dangerous without proper supervision and specialized swim instruction.

An archival family photo shows Reanna Slayton participating in water safety and infant swim classes in Florida as a baby.

Special Olympics journey

The backstory:

Clearwater resident Reanna Slayton, who was born with Down syndrome and is also on the autism spectrum, proved that these lessons build immense confidence.

Her family initially enrolled her in infant and toddler classes because bodies of water are everywhere in the state. Around 2016 or 2017, the family joined the Special Olympics, turning safety training into competitive athletic development.

Reanna Slayton went on to capture multiple medals, specializing in the 25-meter front stroke and back stroke events.

Reanna Slayton poses next to a Special Olympics Florida backdrop after competing in her swimming events.

Clearwater swim instruction

What they're saying:

"The coaches do have some tricks in order to get the autistic kids accustomed to the water," Alice Slayton said.

She noted that instructors involve parents for comfort until the athlete gets used to the environment.

After experiencing some regression, the family paired with Mac's Sports in Clearwater, where instructor Will Grindy focuses on safety and efficiency for neurodivergent students of all ages.

"She's such a joy to work with and so open to learning," Grindy said.

Swim instructor Will Grindy works with Special Olympics athlete Reanna Slayton during a training session at Mac’s Sports in Clearwater.

Future safety steps

What we don't know:

It remains unknown how many Bay Area families will gain access to specialized programs before the peak summer season begins.

Experts have not provided exact statistical data regarding the total number of neurodivergent children currently lacking access to trained instructors in the region.

Importance of lessons

Why you should care:

Learning to swim is a critical life skill because water is deeply embedded in day-to-day Florida life. As summer approaches, instructors urge parents to prioritize early enrollment to help vulnerable children learn to respect the water.