Bay Area non-profit helps seniors fight loneliness through preparing for disasters

The Brief More than one-third of Florida seniors struggle with loneliness, according to the Florida Council on Aging. During hurricanes, isolation can become life-threatening for older adults. Local nonprofit "Seniors in Service" is adopting communities to build connections and improve disaster readiness.



A Tampa Bay non-profit is tackling two challenges at once: loneliness among older adults and the dangers of being unprepared for severe weather.

"Seniors in Service" has launched a disaster support program that brings seniors together for meals, connection and hurricane readiness training.

The effort comes after last year’s hurricane season, when residents in a 17-story high-rise were trapped without power or elevator service for three weeks. Volunteers delivered food and water to those unable to leave their apartments.

The backstory:

The Florida Council on Aging reports that more than one-third of seniors statewide experience loneliness — a condition linked to serious health risks. Add hurricane season into the mix, and that isolation can quickly turn into a crisis.

Beyond physical barriers, many older Floridians also face technology challenges when trying to file FEMA claims or find reliable disaster information.

What they're saying:

"We were actually called on-site to a high-rise that lost power… a lot of them had mobility issues and literally couldn’t get down the stairs," said Kelli Nielsen, the senior disaster support specialist with "Seniors in Service."

"As we’ve been doing this work, I’ve been appalled at the lack of knowledge or how to access information," she added.

Local perspective:

So far, the group has adopted eight communities across Pasco, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties. At Fairway Village in Largo, monthly meetings have grown from 85 people to more than 120.

"The residents here are interacting with the group and talking about emergency preparedness… and there’s little games," said resident Roger Langevin.

What you can do:

To expand into more neighborhoods, "Seniors in Service" is asking for volunteers, churches and local businesses to step in and sponsor senior communities. To learn more, click here.