Bay Area-based nonprofit saves lives with seaplanes in Papua New Guinea

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The Brief Bay Area-based nonprofit Samaritan Aviation provides free seaplane medical flights in Papua New Guinea, helping nearly 1 million people reach critical care in remote areas. The organization transports patients facing life-threatening emergencies, including complicated births and snake bites, where hospital access can otherwise take days by canoe. Rising fuel costs are straining operations, with the nonprofit working to raise $3.5 million to expand services after already securing $1.6 million.



A Bay Area-based nonprofit is saving lives with seaplanes in Papua New Guinea.

The backstory:

Mark Palm is the CEO and co-founder of Samaritan Aviation.

"We serve over almost a million people over there, providing access and hope to people that are, some of them are days away from the only hospital," Palm said. "There's a large river there, 700 miles long. We've been operating there for 16 years."

This American organization provides free flights to people with dire medical needs.

Courtesy: Samaritan Aviation

"This struck me in a very different way… seeing people that would have to travel three, four days by canoe just to get help, mothers who have breech births, little kids that are bitten by snakes, and there's no way they can get help," Brian Robinson, a donor, said. "Well, now there is."

By the numbers:

Samaritan Aviation said the increasing cost of fuel is making it harder to help as many people as before.

Courtesy: Samaritan Aviation

"Fuel just went up 30% on us just literally last week," Palm said. "Our car gas for our vehicles, for our ambulance, went up 50% just in the last two weeks. And so, it's a big issue for us funding-wise."

Dig deeper:

The group operates in Papua New Guinea, and pilots and international staff have to raise money to cover the cost of their salary, so donations go directly to the patients.

"I just think that to me there's nothing more precious than someone's life, and if you have an ability to do something about that, then you should," Erik Norrie, a donor, said.

The group is expanding its supporter network as it fundraises to improve facilities and expand services in Papua New Guinea.

Courtesy: Samaritan Aviation

"I try to do everything I can to enlighten people of what he's doing," Norrie said. "It's very difficult because you feel so far removed from a problem. It's kind of like when you see the starving kid on TV. If he's not right there in front of you, it almost doesn't seem real, but it is."

Right now, the group has raised $1.6 million out of a total $3.5 million goal.

What you can do:

You can learn more about the organization and supporting the life-saving work here.