Bay Area police, FDLE announce results of joint SAFE operations

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 9, 2024 10:39am EDT
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Tampa Police Department and Clearwater Police Department announced the results of two joint SAFE operations on Monday morning.

The State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) grant is designed to help law enforcement agencies conduct investigations that combat illegal fentanyl activity. The Florida Legislature established the grant in 2023.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie, Tampa PD Deputy Chief Ruth Cate and Clearwater PD Chief Eric Gandy spoke during the press conference.

