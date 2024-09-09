Bay Area police, FDLE announce results of joint SAFE operations

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Tampa Police Department and Clearwater Police Department announced the results of two joint SAFE operations on Monday morning.

The State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) grant is designed to help law enforcement agencies conduct investigations that combat illegal fentanyl activity. The Florida Legislature established the grant in 2023.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie, Tampa PD Deputy Chief Ruth Cate and Clearwater PD Chief Eric Gandy spoke during the press conference.



