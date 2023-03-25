Bay-area swimmers raise money for Crisis Center Tampa Bay with 10k swim

For the first time since before the pandemic, a team of 20 open-water swimmers from across the state of Florida plunged into Tampa's bay Saturday morning with a purpose. To benefit the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by completing a 6.2 mile swim from Harbour Island to Davis Island & back.

It's a passion project for the Crisis Center's President and CEO Clara Reynolds, who was born & raised in Tampa and has been long-distance swimming in the city's waters since she was in her 20s.

"I've done all sorts of fun swims, but it's wonderful to be able to highlight the water in Harbour Island & Davis Island," Reynolds added. "It's pristine swimming conditions, and we're so fortunate to be in such a beautiful area and with so many amazing people that are willing to support the mission of the crisis center."

That is, to ensure no one ever has to feel like they are in a crisis alone. Ken Gibson, the Director of Marketing and PR for the center, said their staff responds to more than 170,000 requests for help each year.

"The past few years have been a challenge for people," Ken said. "The pandemic, things have gone on, the stress of life...it takes a toll on people, so we're here though the 211 or 988 numbers, and we're here to talk or connect them to resources and help them through that challenge."

Reynolds added that a crisis looks different for everyone, so their programs try to cover every possible situation.

"We have programs for first responders, veterans, victims of sexual assault, we are our community's rape crisis center, we provide trauma counseling, emergency medical transportation systems, we even work at our Tampa international airport for travelers in crisis!"

Individuals and companies in the Tampa Bay area can show their support by making a donation to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay through a special Strokes for Hope by clicking here.



