Bay Area town named one of the most charming in America by HGTV

HGTV recently searched for the most charming towns in America and a Citrus County city snagged a spot on the list.

Local perspective:

Crystal River was named among the 50 most charming small towns in America by HGTV.

HGTV credited Crystal River’s location on the Nature Coast, which draws visitors who enjoy boating, diving, fishing and ecotourism, for the town making the list.

What they're saying:

"It's also the only place in the United States where people are allowed to swim with manatees when accompanied by trained guides," HGTV wrote online. "Visitors may also see these beloved ‘sea cows’ when they kayak or paddleboard or walk the Three Sisters Springs boardwalk in Crystal River. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park is a short drive away."

The home and garden television station chose one town from each state for the list.

HGTV wrote on its website, "There's something special about small towns. Whether it's the simplicity, the character or the people, they are a quintessential part of American life. Dig into the best-kept secrets of each state with this list of the most charming small towns across the US."

The Source: This story was written with information posted by HGTV.

