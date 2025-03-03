Alligator attacks woman paddling in Polk County: FWC

The Brief A woman was attacked by an alligator in Polk County on Monday, according to FWC. Few details have been released, but FWC says the woman was bitten on her elbow while she was paddling at Tiger Creek Preserve in Polk County. The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.



A woman was hospitalized on Monday after officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said she was bitten by an alligator at Tiger Creek Preserve in Polk County.

Alligator attack

What we know:

The FWC said the woman was paddling in at the preserve when an alligator bit her on the elbow.

She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to remove the alligator.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how severely the woman was injured.

How to prevent alligator attacks

According to FWC, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

What you can do:

The FWC recommends taking the following precautions to reduce the chances of alligator incidents:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper will be dispatched to resolve the situation.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with food availability. This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and needing to be removed from the wild.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the FWC.

