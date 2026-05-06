Bay Area veterans connect and heal through fly-fishing program

The Brief Project Healing Waters uses fly-fishing, fly-tying, casting, rod building and outings to help veterans heal through community and mentorship. The organization began in 2005 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, serving wounded military service members returning from combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. The program has expanded nationwide, including a Bay Pines/Tampa chapter that meets in Tampa. Equipment and fishing trips are provided to participants at no cost.



For some veterans, healing does not always happen in a hospital room or behind a desk. Sometimes, it happens standing in the water, fly rod in hand, surrounded by people who understand what service can leave behind.

Project Healing Waters is a veteran-focused nonprofit that uses the art of fly-fishing to help veterans dealing with PTSD, injuries and other challenges reconnect with themselves and others.

The backstory:

Project Healing Waters says its mission is to guide veterans in need of recovery through fly-fishing, mentoring and friendship.

The organization offers classes in fly-fishing, fly-casting, fly-tying and rod building, along with clinics and fishing outings for veterans of all experience levels. Beginners are welcome, and all fly-fishing and tying equipment is provided at no cost to participants. Fishing trips, including one-day and multi-day outings, are also offered free of charge.

The organization started in 2005 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, helping wounded service members returning from combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since then, Project Healing Waters has grown across the country, serving veterans of all eras through programs connected to Department of Defense hospitals, Warrior Transition Units and Veterans Affairs medical centers and clinics.

Local perspective:

Here in the Bay Area, Project Healing Waters has a Bay Pines/Tampa chapter. According to the organization’s website, the local program meets at American Legion Post #139 in Tampa on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The chapter also lists meetings at American Legion Post #252 on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from noon to 2 p.m.

Dig deeper:

For many veterans, the program is about more than learning how to cast a line. It is about slowing down, finding focus and building community with people who share a similar understanding of military service.

Through fly-tying, rod building and time on the water, participants are given a hands-on outlet that can help create connection, routine and purpose. The organization says that veterans must first connect with their local chapter, where they can learn the basics before taking part in fishing outings and other opportunities.

The Bay Pines/Tampa program has also been part of local and regional outings, including fly-fishing events in Florida and trips outside the state, giving veterans a chance to experience the sport while building camaraderie along the way.

What you can do:

Veterans interested in taking part click here. Use the "Find Your Local Chapter" tool to connect with the Bay Pines/Tampa program. The local program listed on the organization’s website is Brian Shroyer.