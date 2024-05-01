Bay Area volunteers supporting military families by mowing lawns

On the first day of Military Month, FOX 13 is spotlighting an organization that has been giving back to military families in a practical manner.

Bruce Montgomery is one of Green Care For Troops' dedicated volunteers.

"I very much wanted to do my part to serve our country's troops," shared Montgomery.

Pictured: Bruce Montgomery

Montgomery hails from a family with a strong tradition of military service.

"My father-in-law, he served in World War II," said Montgomery. "My father, he served in Korea. Both of my sons are active duty officers in the Navy right now."

Montgomery decided to give back to the troops by joining the front lines at home. He volunteered with Green Care For Troops, an organization that provides free lawn care services for deployed troops with families back home.

He's been doing it for 10 years.

Montgomery's father served in Korea.

"It brings me a lot of joy because," explained Montgomery. "I'm kind of weird. I like to mow the grass, and I like to keep my yard looking nice. So knowing that I can do it for a deployed family member is a lot of fun."

Montgomery understands firsthand the challenges of having a family member overseas. He would hear directly from his daughter-in-law about the experiences and struggles faced by military families.

"She would call us and tell us that. So I know it's tough on them to be deployed. And so this is just one little bit of relief. They don't have to worry about their lawn. It's not much. But it's a way I can help out. And I'm more than happy to do it," Montgomery shared.

He acknowledges that the job does have its perks.

Montgomery's sons are in the Navy.

"The present family that I have, they make a lot of sweets at that family. So, they don't like to let me leave without sweets. So, I don't need all those sweets, but they like giving them to me, and I don't mind being quality control," he said.

Montgomery is always ready to lend a helping hand.

"The sacrifice that these families are making is far more than my little time that I spent coming over to the house and mowing the lawn," Montgomery said.

The organization has helped more than 10,000 families since 2006.

If you need the service or would like to help out, click here. You can also reach Green Care For Troops by phone by calling (888) 611-2955.

