St. Pete organization helps feed thousands living in low-income areas

For more than 20 years, a St. Petersburg non-profit organization has been tackling the food shortage crisis.

"Our mission is to ensure that everyone has equal access to nutritious food, and no child goes hungry," said Karen Rae, executive director of Positive Impact Ministries. "I always describe Saturdays as both heart-wrenching and heart-warming because it's heart-wrenching to see how great the need is, but it's heart-warming to be able to serve our community and help meet the need."

Karalynne Brubaker and her husband Jay started the grassroots effort.

"I really felt a call on my life to be able to help people that maybe couldn't help themselves, and by being able to just do a little thing like give food that is such a necessity," Brubaker said.

They settled in South St. Pete to be close to the people who need assistance.

"I want to be where we can be in a neighborhood that people can walk up, or they can bicycle up and be able to get the food that they need," Brubaker explained.

"She just stepped out in faith, and started doing some community outreach events," Rae explained. "And 20 years later, we're providing free groceries to thousands of individuals in our city. Last year alone, we provided enough groceries for 2 million meals."

David Rose has been participating for months. He usually the first one in line at 4 a.m.

"I get up before the chickens," said Rose. "This way I make sure I get some of the things for people who need it."

With inflation so high, James Perkins finds the food to be a welcome relief.

"You know, trying to pay rent, you know, paying your electric bills, and everything like that, and being on disability, it really helps out, you know, to have these kind people helping us out here," said Perkins.

"We are blessed to have an incredible city, one that is growing and so vibrant, but we can't allow a pocket of a neighborhood in our city to be going without food," shared Brubaker.

Creating a legacy of love, compassion, and faith that will live on for generations to come.

The event is held every Saturday.

