Bay Area woman helping seniors live healthy lifestyle

The high cost of food forces some seniors to make a tough choice, buy their medicines or groceries.

Kelly Casto has found a way to help some seniors through a mobile market.

Five days a week, you'll find Kelli Casto handing out free fresh fruits and vegetables to seniors throughout Central Florida.

Every morning at 3 a.m. Kelli goes to local farmer's markets to buy produce she provides to communities.

"We believe that food is medicine," said Kelli. "And, you know, we're really making an impact in their life by giving them healthy options."

In 2020, Kelli launched Saving Our Seniors Fresh Farmer's Market out of her Chevy Malibu. Now she has a trailer.

"When we first started, we would help, you know, a couple hundred. And I thought that was a lot. But now the need has grown with the cost of inflation," Kelli said.

For Kelli, providing for seniors is personal.

Kelli Casto filling orders for seniors

"Because this could be your mom, this could be your grandparent, this could be, you know, do you want them to have access to fresh produce or do you want them to not have access to it?" she said.

Access that Kelli says seniors deserve.

"I feel like seniors have paved the way for you and me. They deserve to be able to have access to produce that you and I would want to purchase, too," she explained.

And because she goes to where seniors are, it helps them even more.

"We're filling in a gap, we're filling in a need, and we're providing accessibility. A lot of seniors don't drive. So being able to host in their communities, we're able to meet them halfway," Kelli added.

They provide seniors with healthy choices, so they can have a healthier life.

Anyone over 55 is eligible for the program.

She helps about 20,000 seniors a month and covers all of central Florida.

If you would like to know where you can catch up with Kelli, click here.