Bay Pines National Cemetery honors the fallen on Memorial Day

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Bay Pines National Cemetery will once again be held virtually to pay respects to members of the military killed in combat.

It’s the only national cemetery between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Like last year, the service will be held online with more than 50,000 people expected to tune in virtually, according to the ceremony.

"Please note, due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event is virtual only. No in-person attendance permitted," according to the Facebook event.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast on the Bay Pines VA Facebook page.

The keynote speaker is Major General Patrick D. Frank, the United States Central Command Chief of Staff. The service will also include a ceremonial wreath placement and music from the Keswick Christian School Band and Choir.

FOX 13's anchor Mark Wilson will be emceeing the event.