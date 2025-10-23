Beach Art Center reopening Friday, one year after suffering hurricane damage

The Brief Storm surges from last year's hurricanes damaged the Beach Art Center in Indian Rocks Beach. Since January, the center has held a handful of exhibitions and off-site classes. Organizers say they've only been able to run around 20% of potential programs.



After a year of repairs from storm surge damage, the Beach Art Center in Indian Rocks Beach will have its grand reopening on Friday night.

"We have been through a long, long, long journey," Beach Art Center President of the Board of the Directors Lynda Hamlett said. "Excitement is an understatement. We are over the moon in knowing that we will reopen officially."

The backstory:

Storm surge from last year's hurricanes flooded the center, damaging the interior walls and floors. The center "opened" with an art exhibition in January and have held a handful of shows in 2025, but they were unable to host classes in the building, a big source of the center's income.

The center was able to hold some classes thanks to some neighbors, but Hamlett estimates that they've only been to operate around 20% of potential programs.

What they're saying:

"I want to see people. I want to see feet on the ground in this space, people having a wonderful time growing personally, social connections for them and just having this place open and energized even more than it was before the hurricane," Hamlett said.

Watercolor instructor Roberta Romeo has been teaching classes at the center since 2011. Some classes have started back up in the building.

"Going forward, I am so excited for us all to be back here because our community knows that we're here, and they will come and socialize with us, be creative with us and just be part of our community again," Romeo said. "Because I've taught here for so long, this is home for me. It's just great to be home, you know? There's no place like home. What can I say."

What's next:

The center's Grand Reopening will be on Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. It is open to the public. Hamlett says the biggest way to help the center is to think about becoming a member, take a class or of course, make a donation.