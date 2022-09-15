article

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business.

Last month, the home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.

Mired in a prolonged sales slump, the company also announced that it would revert to its original strategy of focusing on national brands, instead of pushing its own store labels. That reverses a strategy embraced by its former CEO Mark Tritton, who was ousted in June after less than three years at the helm. It said it would get rid of one-third of its store brands, which had started to be rolled out in the last year or so.

As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. As of February, it had roughly 32,000 employees.

Time is of the essence for the company heading into the critical holiday shopping season.

Thursday, the company released a list of 56 stores it plans to close. They span across the U.S., from Washington to Arizona to Florida and up to Massachusetts.

Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing:

Tucson, AZ: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

Phoenix, AZ: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

Santee, CA: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

Redding, CA: 1140 Hilltop Drive

Lakewood, CA: 75 Lakewood Center Mall

Larkspur, CA: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

Palmdale, CA: 39421 10th Street West

San Leandro, CA: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240

Burbank, CA: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

Marina, CA: 117 General Stilwell Drive

Stamford, CT: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street

Waterford, CT: 850 Hartford Turnpike

Sunrise, FL: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C

Sanford, FL: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

Snellville, GA: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000

Suwanee, GA: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy

Waterloo, IA: 1522 Flammang Drive

Dubuque, IA: 2475 N.W. Arterial

Gurnee, IL: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall

Schaumburg, IL: 915 East Golf Road

Fairview Heights, IL: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois

Carbondale, IL: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street

Joliet, IL: 2850 Plainfield Road

Bourbonnais, IL: 2056 North State Route 50

Bossier City, LA: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive

Seekonk, MA: 35 Highland Avenue

Dorchester, MA: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1

Milford, MA: 230 Fortune Boulevard

Farmington Hills, MI: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville, MI: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.

Walker, MI: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW

Chesterfield, MI: 50551 Waterside Drive

White Lake Twp., MI: 9050 Highland Road

St. Cloud, MN: 3959 Second Street South

Charlotte, NC: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd.

Paramus, NJ: 34 E Ridgewood Ave

Flanders, NJ: 30 International Drive, Suite 1

Manalapan, NJ: 13 Route 9 South

Sparks, NV: 195 Los Altos Pkwy

Middletown, NY: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

Mt. Vernon, NY: 500 East Sandford Blvd.

New Hartford, NY: 4805 Commercial Drive

Plattsburgh, NY: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

Farmingdale, NY: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.

Hamilton, OH: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road

Cincinnati, OH: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.

Perrysburg, OH: 10027 Fremont Pike

Sandusky, OH: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910

Beaverton, OR: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.

Wynnewood, PA: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.

Bayamon, PR: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue

Wichita Falls, TX: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A

Port Arthur, TX: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

Christiansburg, VA: 135 Shoppers Way NW

Leesburg, VA: 532 Fort Evans Road

Lakewood, WA: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.

It was not immediately clear how soon the stores would be shuttered, or how many employees would be let go as a result.

Separately, the company is still dealing with the death of its chief financial officer. Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from a Manhattan building in an apparent suicide two weeks ago.

Arnal joined Bed, Bath & Beyond in May 2020 and previously worked for Avon cosmetics company, Walgreens Boot Alliance, and Proctor & Gamble. He was among the defendants named in a class-action suit that claims that he was among a group of stock traders who artificially inflated Bed Bath & Beyond's stock in what is called a 'pump and dump' scheme.

Arnal had recently sold more than 50,000 shares when the stock was in the upper $30s a share. A short time later it plunged to less than $10.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is down about 65% in the last 12 months.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. This story was reported from Tampa, Fla.