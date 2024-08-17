Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall, Bermuda takes direct hit

Hurricane Ernesto made landfall in Bermuda at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

The hurricane hit the small islands with 85 mph sustained winds. This is a large and relatively slow moving storm, so Bermuda will feel impacts through most of the day Saturday before Ernesto moves north-northeast.

Ernesto will continue to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding to the chain of 181 tiny islands that make up Bermuda.

Bermuda could get six to nine inches of rain through Saturday with the strongest winds through the afternoon. But since the storm is so large, tropical storm-strength winds continue into Sunday.

Ernesto is moving toward the north-northeast at around nine mph. Warm waters will allow the storm to maintain hurricane strengthen over the next few days.

High surf and dangerous rip currents continue this weekend all across the Atlantic Coast on the backside of Ernesto.

The storm will pick up speed toward the NE Sunday – early next week as an East Coast trough builds in, taking Ernesto near Newfoundland on Monday night.

