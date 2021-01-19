Best friends team up for St. Pete water kefir business

Sunny Culture is a St. Petersburg-based company that makes water kefir. It’s a fermented probiotic drink created by using a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeasts.

"It tastes like a lower-sugar version of a soda, but with the functionality of the probiotics packed with it," explained company co-founder Rany Bochi.

Probiotics promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria and have been linked to a wide variety of health benefits.

Sunny Culture infuses their water kefir with whole organic ingredients to create different flavors. Some popular options include ginger, blueberry, elderberry and hibiscus.

"The awareness and the attention with health has never been higher," offered co-founder -- and Rany’s best friend -- Patrick Whitner. "It should be convenient and it should be inclusive and that’s what we are really dedicated to with Sunny."

You can find Sunny Culture in a number of stores in the area, including all Whole Foods Market.

LINK: To order online or find out more about the company, go to www.drinksunny.com.

