Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by car: CPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a car on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the bicyclist, who was not in a crosswalk or intersection, was struck around 6:40 p.m. as he tried to cross the street just east of Belcher Road.

The bicyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he is in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay were shut down for a couple of hours while officers investigated. 

Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.