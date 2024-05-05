FHP looking for driver who hit and killed Zephyrhills man

Troopers say they are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian early on Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was headed east on SR-54 around 12:21 a.m. as a 70-year-old Zephyrhills man was trying to walk across.

READ: Sarasota man hit by 2 vehicles during deadly crash: FHP

The man was hit by the car west of Allen Road and died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

Investigators say the unknown driver initially stopped at the scene but then took off east on SR-54. According to officials, a witness described the suspect's vehicle as a silver Nissan sports sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

