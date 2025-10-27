Bicyclist dead after being hit by train in Lakeland

The Brief A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train near US 92 at the intersection of East Side Drive in east Lakeland. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the fatal crash. There aren't any roadblocks due to the crash.



A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train near US 92 at the intersection of East Side Drive in east Lakeland Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the fatal crash, and said the victim is a man.

Deputies said they responded after 3:30 p.m. to the CSX tracks that run parallel with US 92 at East Side Drive.

There aren't any roadblocks due to the crash, but multiple PCSO units were in the area conducting the investigation.

What we don't know:

No details were released about the man on the bicycle or what led to the crash.