Bicyclist dies after crash on Fowler Ave, Tampa police investigating

A man in his mid-60s died Sunday night after a crash on Fowler Ave, according to Tampa police.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash at the 1500 block of Fowler Avenue. Police say a bicyclist was headed west against the flow of traffic around 8:16 p.m.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a 2013 black Chrysler 200 hit the bicyclist as it was exiting a commercial plaza.

Authorities say when they arrived at the scene the man was in the road, unresponsive.

First responders say they tried to save the bicyclist, but he died at the scene. According to police, they notified next-of-kin.

The driver of the Chrysler stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to officials.

TPD says westbound Fowler Ave from 19th St to 15th St was closed due to the crash but has been reopened. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.