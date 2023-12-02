Driver flees scene of fatal crash in Plant City after witness says they're calling police: Officials

article

A man was arrested after hitting a bicyclist and fleeing the scene of the crash early on Saturday morning, according to Plant City police.

Just after 2:00 a.m., police say someone called 911 about a crash that involved a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck and a bicyclist.

The crash happened on N. Park Rd. approaching the intersection of E. Sam Allen Rd, according to authorities.

Officials say after the crash the driver, later identified as John Keith Jones, stopped and got out of the car along with a witness.

According to Plant City police, Jones asked the witness if they were calling 911. After the witness said they were calling police, officials say, Jones got back in his truck and fled the scene.

The first witness asked a second witness who arrived at the scene to follow Jones allowing the second witness to get a license plate number for the truck, according to authorities.

Officials say the second witness returned to the scene to relay the information to police.

Investigators used the license plate to find Jones at an address in the 2900 block of E. Williams Rd. Officers say they saw the truck that had signs of damage consistent with the crash.

According to police, they were able to contact Jones and the first witness was brought to the address to identify Jones as the hit-and-run driver.

Jones was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death or serious bodily injury, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department Traffic Management Unit at (813) 757-9200.