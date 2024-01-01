Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in Hernando County on US Hwy 301: FHP

article

A 44-year-old Ridge Manor man died at a local hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a vehicle believed to be a 2007-2010 model Ford Edge with unknown color was headed south on US-301 around 6:45 a.m.

According to FHP, a bicyclist with no lights or helmet wearing dark clothes was headed south on US-301, south of Running Pon Lane.

The vehicle overtook and hit the bicyclist, according to authorities. Troopers say the 44-year-old was thrown to the shoulder of the road and the vehicle continued to drag the bike down the highway for 350 feet before it dislodged.

The unknown driver left the scene of the crash without helping the man, according to officials.

FHP says the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, which is where he died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.