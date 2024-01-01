20-year-old Georgia man thrown from car during fatal New Year's Eve crash on US-19: FHP

article

A 20-year-old man from Grovetown, Georgia died on Sunday night after being thrown from his car, according to officials.

Troopers say the man was driving a BMW 335XI south on US-19. According to authorities, he was speeding and failed to stop at a red traffic signal at the Klosterman Road intersection around 11:40 p.m.

Officials say a 63-year-old Palm Harbor woman was headed west on Klosterman Road in her Kia Optima.

The woman had a green traffic signal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the BMW and Kia collided, and both cars rotated to the west side of the road.

The BMW also hit a utility pole, according to authorities.

FHP says both drivers were taken to the hospital. The Georgia man died while the Palm Harbor woman had non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.