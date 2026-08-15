Florida man accused of exposing himself, throwing TV at deputies: ‘Imma kill y'all’

article

The Brief Bay County deputies arrested a 40-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly threw household items, including a television, onto vehicles from an apartment balcony. Deputies said Marcus Butler exposed his genitals, threatened to kill law enforcement officers and barricaded himself inside his home. SWAT team members forced their way inside and arrested Butler following a standoff at the Perla Apartments in the Upper Grand Lagoon area, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.



A Florida man was arrested after Bay County deputies say he exposed his genitals, threw household items, including a television, from an apartment balcony onto vehicles and threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said Marcus Butler, 40, faces multiple felony charges following the Thursday incident at the Perla Apartments in the Upper Grand Lagoon area.

Items thrown from apartment balcony

The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 8000 building at the apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that Butler was throwing household items from his balcony onto vehicles below and harassing residents.

While deputies were at the scene, investigators said Butler continued throwing items, including a TV, at vehicles, patrol cars and deputies.

Multiple vehicles, including BCSO patrol units, were damaged, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Bay County Sheriff's Office

Deputies also said Butler repeatedly exposed his genitals from the balcony while they tried to resolve the situation with him.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant and went to Butler’s apartment to take him into custody.

Florida apartment standoff

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office said Butler barricaded himself inside the apartment after deputies showed up at his door, leading to a response from the Bay County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.

SWAT members forced their way into the apartment and gave Butler commands, but authorities said he refused to comply.

During the standoff, Butler threatened deputies, saying, "Imma kill y'all," according to the sheriff's office.

After the standoff, Butler was taken into custody.

Authorities said Butler was hit by a less-lethal round during the incident and was taken to Bay Medical Center for treatment.

No deputies were injured.

Butler was arrested and faces the following charges:

Four counts of criminal mischief

Three counts of indecent exposure

Battery

Resisting an officer without violence

Threats to kill a law enforcement officer

The investigation remains ongoing, BCSO said.