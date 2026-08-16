New Port Richey stabbing leaves man dead; suspect wanted for murder: Police

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The Brief Police issued a second-degree murder warrant for 44-year-old Ivan Aguilera Torres following a deadly stabbing in New Port Richey. New Port Richey police said Torres stabbed a man once in the chest with a large machete-style knife following a physical fight. Investigators said that Torres and the victim knew each other before the confrontation occurred near U.S. 19 and Imperial Drive.



A man was killed after an argument turned physical and led to a stabbing in New Port Richey, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

New Port Richey deadly stabbing

What we know:

Police said Ivan Aguilera Torres, 44, stabbed a man once in the chest with a large machete-type knife. The man was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The stabbing reportedly happened near U.S. 19 and Imperial Drive.

Manhunt for murder suspect

Dig deeper:

A warrant has been issued for Torres' arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said Torres and the victim knew each other.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional information about what led to the confrontation.

Suspect information

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Torres' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the New Port Richey Police Department.