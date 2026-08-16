New Port Richey stabbing leaves man dead; suspect wanted for murder: Police
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A man was killed after an argument turned physical and led to a stabbing in New Port Richey, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
New Port Richey deadly stabbing
What we know:
Police said Ivan Aguilera Torres, 44, stabbed a man once in the chest with a large machete-type knife. The man was pronounced dead from his injuries.
The stabbing reportedly happened near U.S. 19 and Imperial Drive.
Manhunt for murder suspect
Dig deeper:
A warrant has been issued for Torres' arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police said Torres and the victim knew each other.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional information about what led to the confrontation.
Suspect information
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Torres' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the New Port Richey Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the New Port Richey Police Department.