Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Bradenton: FHP

A Bradenton man was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle near Cortez Road and 24th Street West Monday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 4:15 p.m. According to officials, a 23-year-old Sarasota man was driving a Chevy sedan in the center lane of Cortez Road, approaching a crosswalk.

The 45-year-old Bradenton man was riding his bike northbound crossing the crosswalk from the median, but troopers said the driver of the Chevy didn't see the bicyclist.

Crash investigators said the Bradenton man was rushed to Blake Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash, but no charges have been reported in this case.