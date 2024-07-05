Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist hit, killed by car at St. Pete intersection

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 5, 2024 6:18pm EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man was hit and killed by a car while riding his bike Friday morning at the intersection of 16th Street North and 5th Avenue North, officers said. 

According to the St. Pete Police Department, the driver of a red Dodge Journey struck and killed the bicyclist at that intersection shortly after 7 a.m.

Investigators said the Dodge was heading eastbound on 5th Avenue North with a green light when the driver tried to make a turn onto 16th Street North. 

However, the bicyclist identified as Juan Yhanes, 83, was crossing 16th Street North on a marked crosswalk with the right of way. The Dodge failed to yield and struck Yhanes, according to authorities. 

St. Pete police said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Yhanes was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries, which is where he died. 

The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, officers said. 

